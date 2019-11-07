Kashmiris not to accept forced annexation of disputed Jammu Kashmir State to India at any cost: AJK PM tells European MPs:

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan during his ongoing visit to Brussels, held separate meetings with Members of the European Parliament (MEP) Mr. Lars Patrick Berg, Mr. Phil Benion and Ms. Julie Ward

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan during his ongoing visit to Brussels, held separate meetings with Members of the European Parliament (MEP) Mr. Lars Patrick Berg, Mr. Phil Benion and Ms. Julie Ward.

Mr. Lars Patrick Berg was part of the delegation that recently visited Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but refused to be the part of the press conference about Kashmir as he realized that India is not fair. The Prime Minister briefed him about the recent situation of IOJ&K, said an official message released to the media here on Thursday.

"Jammu and Kashmir is not part of India, it is disputed territory and India had to locus standi to change its status or divide it into two union territories. Freedom struggle in IOJ&K is indigenous and against the illegal and forceful occupation of India, he added.

"Kashmir conflict is not a bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan. The people of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, India and UN are necessary party of this conflict. Our struggle is not against any religion or people of India, we are struggling for our right to self-determination," Haider further said.

In response of question by MEP about cross border terrorism sponsoring, the AJK Prime Minister invited him to visit Azad Kashmir. "India had deployed about 8 lakh armed forces in IOJ&K, they had fixed fence on LoC . No one can cross this fence. Pakistan is providing only diplomatic and moral support to us. India is trying to hide her crimes in the name of cross boarder terrorism" the premier told.

Mr. Lars Patrick said he will be happy to visit to Pakistan and he will use his good offices for the peaceful resolution of this issue .He wants to be balance as he visited India and now like to visit Pakistan. He asked from Raja Farooq Haider Khan about the final solution of Kashmir dispute.

The AJK premier said that the only way forward is the plebiscite according to UN resolutions.

The Prime Minister also briefed Mr. Phil Benion. MEP about the human rights situation in IOJ&K and unprovoked shelling of Indian forces on Ceasefire line areas of Azad Kashmir. He said that the constitutional changes about Jammu and Kashmir by India are an attempt to change the demography of the state.

"In November 1947, Dogra forces, India army, RSS and their allied terrorist groups killed more the 250000 Muslims in Jammu, near about half million were forced to migrate towards Pakistan. This was systematic and planned genocide of Muslims in Kashmir. We are in fear that India could replicate this in IOJ&K", he added During the meetings, Raja Farooq informed the members of the European Parliament about the implications of constitutional changes unilaterally made by India and human rights violations. He said that India is committing crimes against humanity and the powerful capitals of the world are silent.

"Kashmiris are also human being like any other population of world. It is the responsibility of international community to raise voice for their human rights. From last thirty years, India had killed about 100,000 civilians in Kashmir. Indian forces are targeting civilians' population on ceasefire line areas, the majority of victims of Indian brutality are women or school going kids", he added.

During these meetings, Mrs Siddiqi from USA, Mrs Sadia Mir from UK, Mr Ali Raza Sayyed, Chairman Kashmir Council Brussels, Ch Mohammad Bashir from Birmingham and Mr. Andre, a Journalist from Hungary were also present.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan is currently visiting Brussels on the invitation of Kashmir Council EU in connection with the EU Kashmir week activities.

APP / AHR.