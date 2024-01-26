Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels

The Kashmiri diaspora in Belgium observed India's Republic Day as Black Day on Friday by holding a protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels

According to a press released recieved here on Friday, the protest march was organized by the Kashmir Council (EU), the European Union, Brussels, and an indigenous NGO representing the people of Kashmir.

The Kashmir Council Europe, with backing from other organizations, organized a demonstration that drew a sizable number of supporters and Kashmiris despite the cold and heavy rain. Slogans supporting Kashmiris and denouncing Indian crimes were written on posters and banners held by the demonstrators.

The demonstrators asked that India halt its crimes against the Kashmiri people and keep its word to provide them the right to self-determination. The large-scale protest rally was headed by a number of people, including EU chief Ali Raza Sye, Khalid Joshi, Rao Mostejab, Sardar Mahmood Iqbal, Nadeem Mahar, Syed Aslam Shah, Zahid Shah, Zaheer Zahid, Shazia Aslam, and many more.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed urged that in order to resolve the Kashmir dispute amicably and fairly, human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir cease and that Kashmiris be granted their rights.

It should be noted that residents of Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir, and Kashmiris residing abroad celebrate Indian Republic Day annually as a black day.

According to Ali Raza Syed, in order for Kashmiris to lead peaceful and successful lives, they must be granted their rights, injustices must be stopped, and the Kashmir dispute must be settled amicably as soon as possible.

During his speech, Ali Raza Syed stated that India is complicit in grave crimes against Kashmiris and cited notable political, social, and journalistic figures from the region who were wrongfully imprisoned. Because of fabricated accusations made against them under the black laws, a significant number of Kashmiris are imprisoned despite having committed no crimes.

The demonstrators stated that their goal was to convey to the world, on the occasion of India's Republic Day, that their country has been unlawfully occupying a significant portion of Jammu and Kashmir for an extended period of time, and that they are violating the democratic and human rights of the people living in that region.

Every day, women are still being tortured, desecrated, and the victims of extrajudicial and targeted killings. The demonstrators called for the international community to stop the crimes being committed in Occupied Kashmir and to take part in finding a fair and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

