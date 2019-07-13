Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day on Saturday

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Kashmir Martyrs ' Day on Saturday to reiterate the pledge to continue the mission of their martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day was marked by complete shutdown in Indian held Kashmir. The occupation authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength to prevent a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where the martyrs of 13th July are buried.

Call for the shutdown and the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

While the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani is under house detention since 2010, the authorities also placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest. The Mirwaiz was scheduled to lead a procession from Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement denounced the authorities for imposing restrictions in Srinagar and placing the Mirwaiz under house arrest. The authorities also suspended train service in the occupied territory.