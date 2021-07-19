Kashmiris observing accession to Pakistan Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, Pakistan and all over the world are observing Accession to Pakistan Day, today, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, Pakistan and all over the world are observing Accession to Pakistan Day, today, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on this day revealed that about 500,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir's freedom from Indian occupation and its Accession to Pakistan during the past over seven decades.

It said the worst kind of Indian brutalities have failed to wipe out the Kashmiris' love for Pakistan.

The report said Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred over 95,830 Kashmiris including 7185 in custody since January 1989.

The troops subjected over 8,000 Kashmiri youth to custodial disappearance, molested and disgraced over 11,244 women and destroyed as many as 110,420 houses during the period while thousands Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi,Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Zahoor Watali, Eng Rashid, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yusuf Falahi, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Ameer Hamza, Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Dr Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Muhammad Shafi (Khan)Sharitee, Showket Hakeem, Mehrajidin Nanda, Waheed Ahmad Gojri, Mehmood Toopewali,Feroz Adil Zargar, Dawood Zargar and journalist, Aasif Sultan, remain lodged in different jails of IIOJK and India under black law, Public Safety Act and UAPA.Bashir Ahmad Panoo, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Abdul Majid Baba and thousand others still remain lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. .

The report while giving the background of the Accession to Pakistan Day said that it was on 19 July 1947 when the destiny of Kashmir was ascertained through a historical Accession to Pakistan Day resolution adopted by the by the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at Abi Guzar in Srinagar during an emergency convention at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

The convention was presided over by Chaudhry Hamid Ullah Khan, and the resolution was presented by Khawaja Ghulam-ud-Din Wani and Abdul Rahim Wani, with 59 prominent leaders in attendance.

The historical resolution of 19 July 1947 calls for the Accession of J&K to Pakistan considering its religious, cultural and geographical proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of the Kashmiri Muslims.

The resolution was unanimously adopted on 19th July, 1947 showing a political and constitutional stance. It indicated that existing religious, geographical, cultural, economic ties and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims warrant accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) with Pakistan.

During the partition of the Sub-continent, the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir which comprised Muslim majority decided to join Pakistan according to the British-led formula. But, Dogra Raja, Sir Hari Singh, a Hindu who was ruling over the J&K in connivance with the Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Governor General Lord Mountbatten joined India.

The report said that Indian forces invaded Srinagar on October, 27 1947 and forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir in utter violation of the partition plan and against the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

When Pakistan responded militarily against the Indian aggression, on December 31, 1947, India made an appeal to the UN Security Council to intervene and a ceasefire ultimately came into effect on January 1, 1949, following UN resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that the Security Council adopted resolution 47 (1948) of 21 April 1948, which promised a plebiscite under UN auspices to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine whether they wish to join Pakistan or India. Later, India backed out of its promise of holding plebiscite.

Indian atrocities spanning over 7 decades have failed to erase Kashmiris' love for Pakistan. Over 450,000 Kashmiris have so far laid down their lives for J&K's freedom from India and its Accession to Pakistan.

Kashmiris are continuing struggle to translate the idea of accession of J&K to Pakistan under the spirit of 19 July 1947 resolution, the report added.