Kashmiris offering sacrifices, contributing in freedom struggle: Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that Kashmiri youth, women, children and elderly were offering sacrifices and significantly contributing in the ongoing genuine freedom movement against Indian occupied forces

Addressing federal executive council Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, he said it was not a proxy war. It is written on every grave of martyr that we had sacrificed our today for your tomorrow. The Premier expected Pakistani journalists that they would bring the ground realities of IoK to the people of Pakistan and at international level through their pens, said a press release.

Kashmiris were fighting with the fourth largest military of the world, he observed. India had sealed the border through barbed wire to ensure that nothing could cross it from AJK side. The ongoing freedom struggle was completely indigenous however, its reins have been held by youth, he remarked.

Haider said India was targeting common citizens of AJK living at LoC.

He said people of both sides of Kashmir were victims of Indian forces aggression. He asked the federal government to formulate fresh strategy to present Kashmir case at international level.

He said dialogue process in the country should be promoted to change the culture of accusations and mudslinging. He said Pakistan could fight well the case of Kashmiris when it was politically and economically strong. He repeated what is associated with founder of the nation that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan in terms of defense, economic and political situation. The fertility of country's lands more or less depends on rivers that flow down from Kashmir, he maintained. Referring to growth and development of the state the Prime Minister said his government had worked out of traditions in the last three years. He said poor and unemployed youth got employment opportunities on merit through NTS and PSC. He said development budget was spent keeping in view of public needs in the State.