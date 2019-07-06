UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Offering Sacrifices, Contributing In Freedom Struggle: Farooq Haider

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Kashmiris offering sacrifices, contributing in freedom struggle: Farooq Haider

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that Kashmiri youth, women, children and elderly were offering sacrifices and significantly contributing in the ongoing genuine freedom movement against Indian occupied forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that Kashmiri youth, women, children and elderly were offering sacrifices and significantly contributing in the ongoing genuine freedom movement against Indian occupied forces.

Addressing federal executive council Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, he said it was not a proxy war. It is written on every grave of martyr that we had sacrificed our today for your tomorrow. The Premier expected Pakistani journalists that they would bring the ground realities of IoK to the people of Pakistan and at international level through their pens, said a press release.

Kashmiris were fighting with the fourth largest military of the world, he observed. India had sealed the border through barbed wire to ensure that nothing could cross it from AJK side. The ongoing freedom struggle was completely indigenous however, its reins have been held by youth, he remarked.

Haider said India was targeting common citizens of AJK living at LoC.

He said people of both sides of Kashmir were victims of Indian forces aggression. He asked the federal government to formulate fresh strategy to present Kashmir case at international level.

He said dialogue process in the country should be promoted to change the culture of accusations and mudslinging. He said Pakistan could fight well the case of Kashmiris when it was politically and economically strong. He repeated what is associated with founder of the nation that Kashmir was jugular vein of Pakistan in terms of defense, economic and political situation. The fertility of country's lands more or less depends on rivers that flow down from Kashmir, he maintained. Referring to growth and development of the state the Prime Minister said his government had worked out of traditions in the last three years. He said poor and unemployed youth got employment opportunities on merit through NTS and PSC. He said development budget was spent keeping in view of public needs in the State.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Poor Budget Azad Jammu And Kashmir Border Women From Government Merit Packaging Limited NTS Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to rev ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of all ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 06 July 2019

1 minute ago

Police recovers 800 kg Gutka from a factory

1 minute ago

6,650 intending pilgrims reach Madina Munawwara: M ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.