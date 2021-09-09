UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Offering Supreme Sacrifices For Freedom

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 03:17 PM

Kashmiris offering supreme sacrifices for freedom

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been offering supreme sacrifices for the freedom of their motherland from illegal Indian occupation for the last several decades

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have been offering supreme sacrifices for the freedom of their motherland from illegal Indian occupation for the last several decades.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Thursday, said, over 95,860 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian troops since January 1989 till date for demanding freedom from India.

It maintained that India has failed to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle for securing their birthright to self-determination as they are determined to take their freedom movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

The report said, the people of IIOJK are valiantly fighting Modi-led Hindutva regime, which is hell bent upon making demographic engineering to wipe out the Kashmiris and their identity.

It deplored that India is brazenly violating all international laws and norms in IIOJK. India is posing danger to regional stability through its rogue actions and state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied territory, it added.

The report said, Pakistan has always stood with the Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination and will continue to support their Kashmiri brethren in their defiance against Indian illegal rule.

