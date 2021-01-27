UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Offering Unprecedented Sacrifices With No Example In History : AJK PM

Kashmiris offering unprecedented sacrifices with no example in history : AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) Commenting on observance of Indian Republican Day as black day by Jammu Kashmir people inhibiting at either side of the LoC and rest of the world, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that Indian claim to be a big democracy was totally a fraud merely aimed at to hoodwink the international community of the true ugly picture of turbulent India.

He said India is a terrorist state with aggressive posture and expansionism designs where the minorities were totally unsaved.

In a statement he said India had intensified the reign of terror for the last over seven decades to crush the indigenous peaceful freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister said Kashmiri people have been offering unprecedented sacrifices.

He urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and ever lasting peace in the region.

