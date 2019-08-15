UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris On Both Sides Of LoC Observes Indian Independence Day As Black Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observes Indian independence day as black day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian independence day on Thursday as black day to convey the message to the international community that they rejected India's illegal occupation of their motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian independence day on Thursday as black day to convey the message to the international community that they rejected India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The black day was observed in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The occupation authorities continued to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley on the 12th day, Thursday, to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen patrolled the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to stop people from stage anti-India demonstrations.

The Indian authorities had been maintaining a strict clampdown in the Kashmir valley since the night of 4th August � a day before the Narendra Modi government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The authorities continued to impose communication blackout with restrictions on media and cutting off internet and telephone links.

Almost all the Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continued to be under house arrest or in jails. Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, Sajjad Lone and Shah Faesal were also detained.

Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines. The Indian occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations.

Related Topics

India Shortage Protest Internet World Omar Abdullah Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Narendra Modi Jammu Srinagar Independence August Media Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Syed Fakhar Imam urges world powers to play role f ..

5 minutes ago

Over 1Mln People Granted UK Settlement Status Unde ..

5 minutes ago

Indian envoy summoned over ceasefire violation at ..

5 minutes ago

Israel Deputy Foreign Minister Confirms 2 US Lawma ..

5 minutes ago

Israel Would Show 'Great Weakness' in Allowing 2 M ..

10 minutes ago

Traders urge int'l community to take notice of Ind ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.