Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observes Indian independence day as black day

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian independence day on Thursday as black day to convey the message to the international community that they rejected India's illegal occupation of their motherland

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed the Indian independence day on Thursday as black day to convey the message to the international community that they rejected India 's illegal occupation of their motherland.

The black day was observed in protest against the Indian unilateral action to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The occupation authorities continued to impose strict curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley on the 12th day, Thursday, to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen patrolled the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to stop people from stage anti-India demonstrations.

The Indian authorities had been maintaining a strict clampdown in the Kashmir valley since the night of 4th August � a day before the Narendra Modi government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The authorities continued to impose communication blackout with restrictions on media and cutting off internet and telephone links.

Almost all the Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, continued to be under house arrest or in jails. Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, Sajjad Lone and Shah Faesal were also detained.

Due to severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines. The Indian occupied Kashmir represents a humanitarian crisis in all its manifestations.