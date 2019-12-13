Kashmiris, Pakistan Advocate Dialogue For Dispute Resolution, Peace In Region – Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan attach highest importance to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th December, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has reiterated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan attach highest importance to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means.

He made this statement while talking to a two member delegation of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) comprising of Dr. Afsar Rathor and Mr. Umberto Angelucci who called on him here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The President said that the South Asian region needed diplomacy and peace efforts urgently following the invasion, occupation and siege of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 this year. Terming the Indian moves in IOJK as illegal, he said that the world must stop the drift towards war. War, he said, is not a solution to the Kashmir dispute, as it would plunge the region in further turbulence.

The AJK President said that the people of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir believe in dialogue and peaceful means for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He said that despite positive diplomatic overtures by Pakistan and welcoming third-party mediation, India continues to boycott dialogue and has also rejected offers of mediation from other countries.

President Masood Khan while applauding the efforts of UPF in promoting peace and interfaith harmony said that we will continue to support their endeavours.

He said that even though it is the core responsibility of the United Nations to maintain global peace and security, UPF and similar organizations have contributed to peacebuilding.

The President appealed to the UPF to help lessen the sufferings of the Kashmiri people who have been subjected to brutal Indian repression for more than four months.

Speaking on the occasion, UPF representatives informed the President that UPF will be organizing a World Summit 2020 in February next year, to which the Pakistani leadership has also been invited. Dr. Rathor said that 350 delegates including heads of states will attend the Summit which will provide a powerful platform for the Pakistani leadership to put forward their narrative.

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF), in May 2018, had designated Sardar Masood Khan as Ambassador of Peace in recognition for his services to reducing racial, national and religious barriers and contributing to world peace.

UPF is an international and interreligious network of individuals and organizations working in the areas of interfaith peacebuilding, human development and education.