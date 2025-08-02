Kashmiris, Pakistanis In Japan To Hold Protest Against India
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM
The Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora communities in Japan will mark the 6th anniversary of August 5, 2019, when India scrapped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora communities in Japan will mark the 6th anniversary of August 5, 2019, when India scrapped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. On August 5, they will hold a mass anti-India protest march and rallies in front of the Indian Embassy and UN office in Tokyo. The protest is being organized by the Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, which has appealed to the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities around the world to observe "Youm-e-Istehsaal-e-Kashmir" or "Black Day" on August 5.
The protest aims to highlight the atrocities committed by the Indian army in occupied Kashmir and the abrogation of the constitutional status of the region. Shahid Majeed Advocate, Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, said while exclusively talking to correspondent of APP on phone on Saturday that the Kashmiri people have been subjected to massive human rights abuses, including curfews, arrests, and detentions. He demanded that human rights organizations and international media outlets support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their rights.
" As part of the protest, a memorandum will be presented to the United Nations office in Tokyo and the Indian Embassy, highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people. The memorandum will also condemn the Indian government's actions in occupied Kashmir and demand an end to the atrocities" he further highlighted.
The Jammu Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan has appealed to the Kashmiri and Pakistani communities around the world to show their support for the Kashmiri people by observing Black Day on August 5. The forum has also sought the support of human rights organizations and international media outlets in highlighting the plight of the Kashmiri people.
On August 5, a peaceful protest will be held in Tokyo, where the Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora communities will raise their voices against the Indian government's actions in occupied Kashmir. The protest will be attended by religious, political, and social figures from Japan, who will show their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
