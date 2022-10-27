Kashmiris, Pakistanis observe Black Day across country against illegal Indian occupation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed Black Day on Thursday (October 27) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed Black Day on Thursday (October 27) to convey a strong message to the world that they reject illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

The day is marked every year to express support and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination and remind the United Nations and the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The students across the Pakistan in connection with Kashmir Black Day also took rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemned the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian armed forces. Residents of the various parts of the country staged rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination.

The extra-ordinary performance of the artists and students in a variety of activities including the puppet show, stage play, mime show, photographic exhibitions, speech and debate competitions arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to mark Kashmir Black day received huge appreciation from the audience.

Kashmiris held protest rallies to observe the Black Day against the unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and categorically warned the world of an unending war if the Kashmir dispute was not peacefully settled immediately.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Thursday said that India could not suppress the passion of freedom among the Kashmiris.

Addressing the participants of a walk held to mark the Kashmir Black Day, he said every political party and the government of Pakistan had supported the Kashmir movement and they would continue in future till the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday urged the international community to take note of gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The minister, in her message on "Kashmir Black Day" annually observed on October 27, said that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said that the Kashmir issue should be properly resolved peacefully in accordance with the United Nations (UN) charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement and stressed to avoid taking unilateral actions that could further complicate the situation.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah has said that Pakistan would continue to raise a strong voice for Kashmiris at all international forums and extend all possible support to Kashmiris for the realization of their right to self-determination.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that 75 years ago Indian forces illegally entered Srinagar by ruining human rights and exhibiting the worst form of state terrorism.

In his statement on Kashmir Black Day, the chief minister said for the last 75 years a nonstop state of repression and brutality continued in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian forces.

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders and organizations have said October 27 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

APHC leaders, including Firdous Ahmed Shah, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League in their separate statements said that the people of Kashmir would never surrender their legitimate struggle for freedom.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani have said that the people of Occupied Kashmir have made invaluable sacrifices for the sake of independence.

They said that the blood of unarmed Kashmiris would not go in vain and the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would see the dawn of freedom in occupied Kashmir through their struggle for their right to self-determination.

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Thursday said that October 27, 1947 was one of the darkest day in history of Kashmir.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus said that the international community must take notice of Indian brutality for violating the human rights of millions of Kashmiris in India's Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Protest rallies were organised by different political parties and organisations to highlight Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also attended a protest rally organised by Kashmir liberation commission.

Lamenting on 75 years' long apathy, the human rights and political activists urged the world community to shun its double standards on gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and help resolve this long-lingering issue. They were of the view that rights of the people should be respected everywhere alike and right to self-determination should also invoke equal responses from the world bodies. However, they deplored, Kashmiri has always been ignored.