UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Passion For Freedom To Continue Against Fascist Modi: Mishal Malik

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:21 PM

Kashmiris passion for freedom to continue against fascist Modi: Mishal Malik

Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik's wife, Mishal Malik, Monday said that the Kashmiri people's desire for freedom can't be suppressed and their passion for freedom would continue to increase with every passing day in Kashmir valley against the fascist mind set of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):Hurriyet leader Yasin Malik's wife, Mishal Malik, Monday said that the Kashmiri people's desire for freedom can't be suppressed and their passion for freedom would continue to increase with every passing day in Kashmir valley against the fascist mind set of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

In a talk on a private news channel, she demanded of the United Nations Organiozation and other Human Right Champions to adopt concrete steps for resolving the long standing Kashmir issue.

She said people of Kashmir were suffering from a serious violation of human rights till now because of the regular military attacks by the Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

She said peace keeping organizations such as the UNO, Organization of the Islamic Countries (OIC) should have to play its vital role in this regard.

Mishal said every passing day every Kashmiri is under the threat and no one is safe from Indian brutalities, adding, it is a matter of concern that Indian forces are capturing the children and illegally entering the Kashmiris homes without any intimation.

She said there is complete clampdown in the Held valley and people were deprived of basic necessities of life including shortage of foods and medicines.

She said Indian RSS party had entered the valley and they snatched the right of ownership from the kashmiri people.

Kashmiri leader said India is committing genocide in Occupied Kashmir and has converted the whole valley into a prison.

All Kashmiri hurriyet leader including her husband are in jails, adding, we have no none of the communication link with them.

She said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and it is high time for Muslim countries to make concrete efforts for peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.

Malik said Pakistan has always respected the Kashmiris right to self-determination according to UN resolutions .

She appreciated the efforts of Pakistani nation for Kashmiri freedom struggle that Pakistan has successfully highlighted Kashmir issue on international forums.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Shortage Prime Minister United Nations Narendra Modi Wife Muslim From

Recent Stories

Chinese Businesses Eager to Attend Russia's Easter ..

19 minutes ago

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

37 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

37 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

37 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

37 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.