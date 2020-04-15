Kashmiris pelted stones on Indian troops in IOK

The forcible occupation of farmers' land by Indian troops in Soibugh area of Badgam district in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) prompted the locals to come out of their houses and stage protest against the Indian army's brutal act, Kashmir Media Service reported

The troops captured the land and set up an army camp in the area. Annoyed by the Indian army's move, the locals defied restrictions and lockdown, came out of their houses and pelted stones on the troops. The troops fired bullets and teargas shells on the protesters