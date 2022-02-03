UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris Rendering Sacrifices For Freedom, Not For Election Within Indian Constitution: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not for election within Indian constitution: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the use of brute force on the Kashmiri people peacefully engaged in an indigenous movement for right to self determination guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council and endorsed by India through commitments made before the International community

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the use of brute force on the Kashmiri people peacefully engaged in an indigenous movement for right to self determination guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council and endorsed by India through commitments made before the International community.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Thursday terming the Kashmir resistance movement as legitimate and democratic in all respects said that Indian rhetoric about Kashmir was absolutely baseless and had been proven null and void by the participation of millions of people in anti-India rallies demanding inalienable right to self- determination.

Paying tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama, Budgam and other parts of the occupied territory, he said that the Kashmiri people were indebted to the precious sacrifices and were determined to take the ongoing resistance movement to its logical conclusion despite Indian suppression and repression.

People are rendering these sacrifices for freedom and not for any election process within the Indian constitution which could not be accepted as an alternative to right to self-determination, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the freedom loving people of Kashmir had time and again rejected the Indian illegal occupation right from day one, since 1947. "The ruthless killings and an upsurge in extrajudicial killings in fake encounters have rendered the innocent people of Kashmir vulnerable in terms of their lives, honour and dignity," he said and demanded a probe by the United Nations Human Rights Council into genocide of the people of Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

