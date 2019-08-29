UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris' Sacrifices For Self-determination Would Never Go In Vain: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said Kashmiris were determined to get their right to self-determination and the sacrifices rendered by them for this right would never go in vain.

Addressing a seminar at F-9 Park, he said that the whole Kashmir valley was completely under siege, and the carnage of innocent civilians was continuing at the hands of Indian troops despite the passage of 25 days.

The constant curfew had created starvation-like situation in occupied Kashmir, and the Indian troops were torching grain stocks, while milk was not available for infants, he added.

He said that the whole occupied state was faced with acute shortage of foodstuffs and life-saving drugs and the international community should immediately intervene to provide relief to stranded Kashmiri people.

The AJK President said that the international community should mount pressure on India to stop ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people, lift curfew and other curbs on civic liberties in the held territory, and restore the pre-August 5 status of the territory.

Sardar Masood Khan said that more than 10,000 Kashmiri people including a large number of children had been arrested since August 5, and they had been shifted to the prisons outside occupied Kashmir.

He said that about 90,0000 Indian army was killing innocent people in the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Masood Khan said it was also for the first time that the civil society and political parties within India were raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

He said presently the international community was endorsing Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue.

The president said that political parties in India had also been victimized by the Modi government for raising the voice in favour of Kashmiris.

The AJK president said that emergency meeting of UN Security Council on Kashmir was an important development which had not only projected the Kashmir issue at the international level, but for the first time, none of the UNSC members including Russia had not opposed it.

More Stories From Kashmir

