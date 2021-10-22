Kashmiris seek early peaceful settlement of lingering Kashmir dispute: AJK PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said on Thursday that the people of Jammu & Kashmir wanted the early settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said on Thursday that the people of Jammu & Kashmir wanted the early settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

He said that the priority of his government was the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from India's unlawful subjugation as well as the welfare and development and uplift of the people of the state harmonious to the need of the modern age.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Foreign Services academy of Pakistan who called on him in the State metropolis on Thursday.

The prime minister told the delegation about the administrative structure, history and setup of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government.

He said the implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue was the only way for the settlement of the long standing Kashmir dispute .

He said The Kashmir issue is at the forefront of Pakistan's foreign policy and we are fully satisfied with the steps taken by the Pakistan government about the Kashmir issue .

Prime Minister Niazi appreciated the process of construction and development in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that India had abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir by repealing 370 and 35A to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is the real ambassador of Kashmir and has been continuing his efforts to project the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international level.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir have been inspired by the policies and steps taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the provision of health cards and other welfare projects for the wellbeing of the people.

He said the literacy rate in Azad Kashmir is much higher than that of the other provinces of the country.

He said that the earthquake on October 8, 2005 in Azad Kashmir caused great financial and human loss and our infrastructure was badly affected. During this difficult time, the people of Pakistan, the Armed Forces and the international community came to our aid, which made the work of rehabilitation, construction and development possible.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir urged the delegation to expose the Indian atrocities and the Kashmir issue before the world community effectively. Kashmiris on both sides of the line of control are demanding that the Kashmir issue be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he added.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir gave away souvenir to the head of the delegation.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for giving it special time.

Education Minister Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Planning and Development Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Additional Chief Secretary Development Sajid Mehmood Chauhan, Secretary Information and IT Ms. Midhat Shehzad and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.