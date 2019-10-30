Kashmiri's slaughter stayed on 87th day under the direction of fascist Modi in Indian occupied Kashmir, while Indian troops martyred a youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Kashmiri's slaughter stayed on 87th day under the direction of fascist Modi in Indian occupied Kashmir, while Indian troops martyred a youth in a fake encounter during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Wednesday, people in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to face hardships till day, due to military clampdown and ban on communications networks, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Though ban on voice calls on postpaid phones and landline connections have been lifted, yet internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular phones continue to remain suspended.

Restrictions have been further tightened amid an unofficial two-day visit of a team of EU lawmakers to the territory. The team arrived in Srinagar yesterday under tight security.

Hermann Tertsch, a member of the visiting team, who is a parliamentarian from Spain, has said that they are conscious of the fact that they are being kept away from some people.

People in territory said the delegation's visit was a managed show and no genuine person was allowed to meet the EU MPs.

Opposition leaders in India have also slammed New Delhi, saying by confining the delegation to security premises the government was trying to conceal the real situation in the territory.

As part of an ongoing civil disobedience movement, shopkeepers continue to shut their shops except for few hours in the morning and evening and public transport is also not seen on the roads. But in order to make the visiting EU delegation know that the Kashmiris do not accept Indian occupation of their homeland and its August 5, illegal and unilateral actions, the shop owners keep their shutters down even for that small period of time in the morning and evening.

On the other hand, five non-local labourers were killed and another was critically injured after they were fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Kulgam district.