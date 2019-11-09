Kashmiris suffering due to military siege in IOK: lawmakers

Lawmakers on Saturday said that Kashmiris had been suffering immensely due to military siege of the Indian Occupied Kashmir on the 97th consecutive day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Lawmakers on Saturday said that Kashmiris had been suffering immensely due to military siege of the Indian Occupied Kashmir on the 97th consecutive day.

Talking to APP, MPA Muhammad Hanif Patafi said that following the military lockdown, imposed by India in the IOK, the world community should take notice of illegal actions against the innocent Kashmiris.

He said that oppressed Kashmiris were now raising voice for their freedom from India.

MPA Muhammad Sajid Bhatti urged the world community to take notice of torture of suppressed Kashmiris by the Indian police and troops.

He said that elderly citizens, student and women demonstrators had sustained injuries in countless actions of the Indian forces.