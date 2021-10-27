Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the international community must take notice of India's brutal and belligerent military occupation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) over the past 74 years

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 27 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Vice Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani has said that the international community must take notice of India's brutal and belligerent military occupation of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) over the past 74 years.

In an interview to APP on the eve of the "Black Day" on Wednesday, the JKNF Vice Chairman Altaf Wani while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the illegal and forcible occupation of the territory by India said, "Kashmiris have terribly suffered under the India's barbaric aggression, both in terms of loss of human life and material devastation, since the Indian occupation forces set their foot on Kashmir's soil".

"Since the people of the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir continue to bleed profusely under India's belligerent occupation. It would be nothing but a great travesty of justice on the part of the international community to leave the hapless Kashmiris at the mercy of India's ruthless occupation Reminding world community of its legal and moral obligations vis-�-vis Kashmir the spokesman said, "The fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community that has unfortunately chosen to stay silent on the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian troops in the region".

Rather taking refuge in silence, he said, it was high time that the influential world governments should realize the dangers in Kashmir and play their much-needed role to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Wani also urged the Kashmiri masses to observe 27th October as black day to remind the global community about its responsibilities towards finding a peaceful settlement of the long-running dispute.

He thanked government of Pakistan and people of Pakistan for their support to Kashmir freedom struggle.