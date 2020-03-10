Kashmiris to attain freedom from Indian occupation at all cost: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that India is hell-bent upon suppressing the just liberation movement of the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that India is hell-bent upon suppressing the just liberation movement of the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). No power on earth can stop the Kashmiris from attaining their freedom from Indian occupation and ascertaining their inalienable right to self-determination, he said.

The President made these remarks while speaking to Syed Abdullah Gillani, the representative of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

During the meeting the latest situation in IOJK was discussed in detail. Both condemned the steps taken by India which has led to the incarceration of thousands of Kashmiris, killings, blindings and molestation of womenfolk.

Syed Abdullah Gillani while praising the President’s efforts in highlighting the Kashmir issue in the international arena said that we hope that under his guidance we will further intensify our efforts and help mobilize critical support for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He said that despite Syed Ali Geelani’s old age and frail health, India continues to fear his presence and has kept him under house-arrest for the past 11 years.

Castigating the international community’s inattention and double standards on Kashmir, the AJK President called on the UN Security Council to not hide behind expediency and urged it to take cognizance of the precarious security situation in the IOJK.

Gillani proposed that along with organising conferences and seminars on Kashmir, delegations comprising of Kashmiris living on both side of the Line of Control may be sent to leading countries of the world to engage both their public representatives and civil society. He said that Kashmiri women may lead demonstrations especially in the capitals of the P5 members in order to sensitize them to the atrocities taking place in IOJK.

President Azad Kashmir while praying tribute to the brave Kashmiri women said that the pain and anguish suffered by them are the worst in the world. Despite all this, he said, they have not lost hope and are struggling for their liberty. The President acknowledged the efforts of Assiya Andarabi and her companions and condemned her illegal imprisonment.

Terming Syed Ali Geelani as Salaar-e-Azam (a great leader) and Quaid-e-Hurriyat (Leader of the Resistance), the President said that that the people of IOJK, AJK and Pakistan have full faith in the leadership of Syed Ali Geelani. He went on to say that there will be no compromise on the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and we shall attain our freedom from Indian occupation.