Kashmiris To Celebrate Eid Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2022 | 11:54 AM

Muslim population of the Muslim majority disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control and rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan tomorrow (Tuesday)

They will celebrate eid subject to sighting of Shawal moon tonight, with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam.

And meanwhile, brisk preparations have begun at both sides of the LoC AJK and restrictions-riddled (IIOJK). with the renewal of the pledge to continue individual and collective efforts to for the upholding of islam and for encouraging the complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

According to AJK district correspondent the sanctified day will dawn with special prayers mostly at open places/grounds, eidgahs - besides in the central mosques, for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir State and Palestine and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

In IlOJK, the Kashmiri Muslims have announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr despite all severe restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the increased state terrorism and violence perpetrated by the Indian occupying troops against the innocent Kashmiris.

Despite extra-ordinary restrictions, already imposed in various parts of the bleeding vale of Kashmir, the Indian occupational forces and the puppet state administration in the occupied territory have imposed strict fresh restrictions on holding all sorts of religious gatherings including the Eid prayers in the turbulent occupied valley, the largest Eid prayers congregations are scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar , according to the reports reaching here on Monday from across the line of control (LoC).

Other big Eid congregations as also announced by the valiant Kashmiri Muslims, defying all restrictions by the Indian occupational forces across the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state, are scheduled to be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Annantnag (Islamabad), Pulwama, Jammu , Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

