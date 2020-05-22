UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Celebrate Eid Ul Fitr Simultaneously With Scheduled Observance In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 07:39 PM

Kashmiris to celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with scheduled observance in Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : Muslim population of the Muslim majority disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan on May 24 or 25, with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of Islam.

And meanwhile, brisk preparations have begun at both sides of the LoC (AJK and IoK) to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and fervor with the renewal of the pledge to continue individual and collective efforts to for the upholding of islam and for encouraging the complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.

The day will dawn with special prayers mostly at open places / grounds, eid gahs - besides in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian held Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan Bala districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

In occupied Jammu Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims have announced to celebrate Eid ul Fitr despite all restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped up state terrorism by the Indian occupying troops.

Despite extra-ordinary restrictions, already imposed in the locked-down in the locked-down bleeding vale of Kashmir, the Indian occupational forces and the puppet state administration in the held state on holding all sorts of gatherings in the turbulent occupied valley, the largest Eid prayers congregations are scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar , according to the reports reaching here on Friday from across the line of control (LoC).

Other big Eid congregations as also announced by the Kashmiri Muslims, defying all restrictions by the Indian occupational forces across the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied state, to be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Annantnag (Islamabad), Pulwama, Jammu , Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report said.

