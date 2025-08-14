- Home
- Kashmir
- Kashmiris to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with exceptional zeal: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..
Kashmiris To Celebrate Independence Day Of Pakistan With Exceptional Zeal: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the entire Kashmiri nation is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with great national fervor and enthusiasm along with the entire Pakistani nation on Thursday
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that the entire Kashmiri nation is celebrating the Independence Day of Pakistan with great national fervor and enthusiasm along with the entire Pakistani nation on Thursday.
“It was under the wise and selfless leadership of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, that the world’s largest ideological Islamic state, Pakistan, came into existence,” the prime minister said in his message on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day, issued on Wednesday.
He said 14 August 1947 marks a historic day when Allama Iqbal’s dream of a separate homeland for Muslims turned into a reality. The establishment of Pakistan, he noted, was the manifestation of the collective wisdom and aspirations of the Muslims of the South Asian subcontinent. “On this auspicious day, we pay tribute to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers who gave their lives and property for the freedom of this country and defended its survival with their blood,” he said.
The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan was founded on the basis of the Two-Nation Theory, an idea presented by Allama Iqbal, who envisioned the establishment of a separate state for Muslims while highlighting their distinct identity, civilization, cultural values, and Islamic traditions.
He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah organized the All-India Muslim League on the basis of this theory and united the Muslims of the subcontinent under one flag.
“Mr. Jinnah had unshakable faith in the truthfulness of his cause and the collective wisdom of the Muslim nation,” he said, noting that this was the reason Pakistan was created within just seven years of the passage of the Pakistan Resolution, despite fierce opposition from Hindus and the British.
The Prime Minister said India seeks to suppress the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through force, but this day strengthens the determination and courage of Kashmiris and gives them hope that the sacrifices made in their freedom struggle will not be in vain. He praised Pakistan for its steadfast support of the Kashmiri cause, expressing hope that the day is not far when the people of Kashmir will achieve the cherished goal their forefathers had envisioned even before the creation of Pakistan.
app/AHR/378
Recent Stories
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmiris to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan with exceptional zeal: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime ..5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM lauds Field Marshal Asim Munir for demonstrating excellent diplomacy in US1 day ago
-
Martyred Kashmiri freedom movement leader Abdul Aziz remembered at both sides of LoC2 days ago
-
Pakistan Independence day preparations in AJK gets momentum2 days ago
-
Kashmiris to continue their freedom struggle: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry A ..2 days ago
-
AJK govt provides Rs 71 billion subsidy on flour & electricity: Anwaar ul Haq5 days ago
-
AJK PM advises teachers to focus on serving as role models in society5 days ago
-
AJK to celebrate 78th Independence Day of Pakistan with full zeal and fervor: Azad Jammu Kashmir Pri ..6 days ago
-
Public funds to be spent transparently & exclusively on public welfare: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Min ..6 days ago
-
AJK PM reaffirms resolve to continue ongoing freedom movement till it reaches to its logical end de ..8 days ago
-
AJK President terms August 5, 2019 a dark chapter in Kashmir's history9 days ago
-
Kashmiris, Pakistanis in Japan to hold protest against India11 days ago