Kashmiris to collectively encounter gimmicks of Narindhra Modi : AJK Prime Minister

MIRPUR [AJK} (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said here on Monday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have to collectively encounter the gimmicks of Narindhra Modi especially at the most critical prevailing conditions of the curfew-riddled Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering held in connection with the electioneering of his ruling party's candidate for November 24 bye election to Mirpur city constituency, he said that the hardliner Indian Prime Minister Modi had badly abused all the international norms and commitment for the sake of perpetuating his forced and unlawful occupation of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian held part of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The AJK Prime Minister made it clear that the map of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was comprising over 84 thousand square miles-spread historical and geographical land carved by the people of the State and the so called maps inked by Modi have no validity and acceptance at either side of the Ceasefire Line and rest of the world.

At the same time while talking to media persons , Prime Minister Farooq Haider strongly condemned a serving Indian Army General 's recent statement of committing molestation of the Kashmiri muslim women in the Indian occupied Kashmir valley in response to the alleged forced expulsion of the Pandits from the turbulent valley. The AJK Prime minister said that Kashmiri Muslims had not forced on pundit to leave the Kashmir valley. He described it a false propaganda to defame the innocent population of the muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

Farooq Haider called upon the muslim ummah to rally round a flag to perform collective role to encounter the anti-muslim propaganda by the anti-Islam forces in various parts of the world especially in view of the fact that Muslims world over were branded extremists ever since 9 / 11.