UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris To Collectively Encounter Gimmicks Of Narindhra Modi : AJK Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:26 PM

Kashmiris to collectively encounter gimmicks of Narindhra Modi : AJK Prime Minister

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said here on Monday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have to collectively encounter the gimmicks of Narindhra Modi especially at the most critical prevailing conditions of the curfew-riddled Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR [AJK} (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said here on Monday that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would have to collectively encounter the gimmicks of Narindhra Modi especially at the most critical prevailing conditions of the curfew-riddled Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public gathering held in connection with the electioneering of his ruling party's candidate for November 24 bye election to Mirpur city constituency, he said that the hardliner Indian Prime Minister Modi had badly abused all the international norms and commitment for the sake of perpetuating his forced and unlawful occupation of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian held part of the Jammu Kashmir state.

The AJK Prime Minister made it clear that the map of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was comprising over 84 thousand square miles-spread historical and geographical land carved by the people of the State and the so called maps inked by Modi have no validity and acceptance at either side of the Ceasefire Line and rest of the world.

At the same time while talking to media persons , Prime Minister Farooq Haider strongly condemned a serving Indian Army General 's recent statement of committing molestation of the Kashmiri muslim women in the Indian occupied Kashmir valley in response to the alleged forced expulsion of the Pandits from the turbulent valley. The AJK Prime minister said that Kashmiri Muslims had not forced on pundit to leave the Kashmir valley. He described it a false propaganda to defame the innocent population of the muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

Farooq Haider called upon the muslim ummah to rally round a flag to perform collective role to encounter the anti-muslim propaganda by the anti-Islam forces in various parts of the world especially in view of the fact that Muslims world over were branded extremists ever since 9 / 11.

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister World Army Jammu Same Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Women Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

International Court to Start Hearings on Kerch Str ..

5 minutes ago

Special Forces Use Batons to Disperse People Block ..

5 minutes ago

US Visit Gives Erdogan Certain 'Carrots' While Cor ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather likely to persist in most parts :MET O ..

5 minutes ago

11 killed, 1,218 injured in 1,098 accidents in Pun ..

11 minutes ago

Govt working on minority empowerment package: Augu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.