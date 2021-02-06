UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Continue Freedom Struggle Despite Increased Indian Repression: AJK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:25 AM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied valley to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement for their right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Friday said India had intensified the reign of terror in occupied valley to suppress the Kashmiris freedom movement for their right to self determination.

He was addressing the AJK Legislative Assembly special session held in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Muzaffarabad, which was also addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi The AJK PM said around a one million occupying Indian troops were engaged in suppressing the freedom movement with the use of brute force while all the Hurriyat leadership was put behind the bar.

The Kashmiri people were under military siege with no access to the internet and media, he added.

Raja Farooq said India was bent upon to change the demography of the held state.

About 3,382,334 Indian citizens, including retired soldiers, had so far been issued state domicile and if the same situation were allowed to continue then after three years, the IIOJK's demography would be completely changed, he added.

He said Pakistan was the ultimate destination of Kashmiri people as their commitment with Pakistan was based on spiritual relation.

The AJK PM urged the Pakistan government to strongly project the Kashmir issue at international level to apprise the world community about the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in the IIOJK.

Leader of the Opposition Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Parliamentary Leader of the Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Jamat-e-Islami's Abdul Rasheed Turabi and Sardar Hussain Ibrahim also addressed the session.

