UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Continue Freedom Struggle In IIOJK Till Last Drop Of Blood: AJK PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 08:17 PM

Kashmiris to continue freedom struggle in IIOJK till last drop of blood: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday said India has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and had crossed all the limits of repressions to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for securing their fundamental right to self determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi Saturday said India has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and had crossed all the limits of repressions to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur who called on him in the federal metropolis.

The two leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest, developmental strategy for AJK State and latest situation prevailing in IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi reaffirmed his government's resolve to continue the struggle for the liberation of IIOJK till the last drop of blood.

Referring to the development of AJK, he said that a comprehensive development programme will be launched shortly for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state .

The AJK prime minister said the steps would be intensified at all levels to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in AJK.

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, while speaking on this occasion, said Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people and will deviate from its principled stand.

He assured that the federal government would extend all out support to the AJK government for implementation of the development programme for the well being of the people of the state.

"Mandate given by the people of AJK to the PTI government in the state would be fully respected," the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

Man gunned down in Naseerabad

35 minutes ago
 Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

Six accused involved in gutka business arrested

35 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's Saleh Says Doha Talks Marked 'Beginn ..

Afghanistan's Saleh Says Doha Talks Marked 'Beginning of the End'

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan bags a gold, silver & bronze in Asian Mix ..

Pakistan bags a gold, silver & bronze in Asian Mixed Martial Arts in Kyrgyzstan

48 minutes ago
 Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Pri ..

Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

48 minutes ago
 Two Japanese Men Die After Getting Faulty Moderna ..

Two Japanese Men Die After Getting Faulty Moderna Vaccine - Reports

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.