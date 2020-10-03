UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Continue Struggle Despite Indian Atrocities: Khan Sopori

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said the Kashmiri people will continue their ongoing freedom struggle despite Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said the Kashmiri people will continue their ongoing freedom struggle despite Indian state terrorism.

He said the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people for the liberation of their homeland from Indian subjugation had been a glorious chapter in history, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He paid tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs including Ghulam Muhammad Bulla, S Hameed Wani, Sheikh Abdul Aziz, Rasheed Shaukat Wani, Nazir Ahmed Wani, Abdul Salam Rajpuri and Khalil-ur-Rehman. He reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

He urged the Indian government to acknowledge the ground reality instead of intimidating the Kashmiris through use of force and take serious steps to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

