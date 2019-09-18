Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said 'Narrinder Modi led government is a fascist regime which has dreams of hegemony on the basis of her might in the region and assumes Pakistan a big hurdle to fulfill its nefarious designs

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said 'Narrinder Modi led government is a fascist regime which has dreams of hegemony on the basis of her might in the region and assumes Pakistan a big hurdle to fulfill its nefarious designs.

Addressing at National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir arranged by the Senate in the Federal capital on Wednesday, he said that India considered herself the successor of the British rule in the region, according to an official statement issued by media wing of AJK government here Tuesday evening.

"Modi is propagating a slogan of nationalism in the same manner adopted by Hitler", the Prime Minister AJK stated.

"Hitler started its occupation from Czechoslovakia and his designs were not understood by Stallion and Chamberlin but incidents afterword proved that Hitler wanted to impose its ideology on others by use of force. Modi's government is following the philosophy of RSS which has converted majority into a minority by imposing its will", Farooq Haider explained.

The Prime Minister of AJK announced that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) are divided families and Kashmiris on this side of LoC backed by whole Pakistani nation will not hesitate to render any sacrifice for their oppressed brothers and sisters. He said the people of Kashmir want Pakistan to move a step forward instead of traditional rhetoric of political, moral and diplomatic support.

Raja Farooq Haider said "we are waiting for Prime Minister of Pakistan's speech at the United Nations' General Assembly scheduled on 27th of this month. We will decide future line of action after Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, he declared.

"We want to be a part of golden history not like Mir Sadiq and Mir Jhaffer", he added.

The Prime Minister asked the government of Pakistan to put its strength on the back of Kashmiris and give them chance to raise their voice at international forums because international community listens to our voices. He reiterated that Kashmiris will not deceive Pakistan at any stage.

"Over two lakh Muslims were assassinated in 1947 and three lakh were pushed towards Pakistan. So for over one lakh Kashmiris of the valley martyred. Over ten thousands became half widows and ten thousand children martyred and over ten thousands are missing. Thousands of women were disgraced and thousands others were deprived of their sights", Farooq Haider elaborated.

The Prime Minister said that the history of sacrifices of Kashmiris for the right to self determination is endless.

"Kashmir conflict couldn't be resolved through bilateral talks with India. It could not be resolved even after next seventy years. I urged you not to go for bilateral talks with India", the PM asserted.

The AJK Prime Minister while disagreeing the statements of Foreign Minister and Advisor on Information, said that Indian Supreme Court has bailed out Narrindra Modi from international pressure.

Raja Farooq Haider said we are fully capable to go for any conventional or unconventional wars. "We have full confidence in our valiant armed forces and Kashmiris will fight shoulder to shoulder with their brave Army to defeat the nefarious designs of the enemy.", he added.

The Prime Minister in an emotional way shared the story of his grandmother who used to tell him her dream about the large number of people including him marching towards the Kashmir.

The participants of the conference highly appreciated the AJK Prime Minister's speech.