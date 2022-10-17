Kashmiris to get freedom from India with LoC perishing like Berlin Wall: Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said the day was not far off when the Line of Control (LoC) would perish like the Berlin Wall and the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Monday said the day was not far off when the Line of Control (LoC) would perish like the Berlin Wall and the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian yoke.

Addressing a public meeting in New Jersey, United States, he said October 27 was one of the black chapters of Kashmir's contemporary history as on that day in 1947 Indian forces invaded Kashmir and occupied the territory illegally without taking into account the Kashmiris' wishes and aspirations, according to a press release issued here.

Urging the Kashmiri diaspora community to hold a protest on the day to mark their resentment against India's illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland, he said, "Kashmiris have never accepted India's illegal control over the territory".

Paying tribute to the Kashmiris' decades long struggle against the Indian imperialism, the AJK president said, "The day is not far off when their sacrifices will be fruitful and the entire territory will be free from the Indian bondage." The AJK president recalled that he had led the first million-march against India from London's Trafalgar Square to 10 Downing Street, the British Prime Minister's residence, on October 27, 2014, and later in 2015 in front of the United Nations office in New York, in 2016.

Over the past several years, he added, he had arranged similar anti-Indian protests in Brussels, Dublin, and Germany along with Kashmiri leader Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai and others.

Barrister Sultan said, "Human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has further deteriorated since the Indian government abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019 by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A".

The Indian government, he said, had intensified its efforts to bring material change in the region. The Modi government had issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million non-Muslims to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir.

"Under the guise of so-called investment, the BJP had allotted land to 4,000 Indian investors in the valley", he said adding that the Modi government was doing all that to bring a Hindu chief minister in Kashmir.

About persecution of pro-freedom leaders, the president said that India was using its judiciary as a tool to punish Kashmiris.

The meeting was also addressed by Syed Aftab Shah, former member of Kashmir Council Sardar Sawar Khan, Malik Imtiaz, Sardar Imtiaz Khan and others.