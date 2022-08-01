UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Highlight Indian Brutalities On 'Exploitation Day': Lone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Exploitation Day': Lone

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said on Monday that 5th August would be observed "Exploitation Day" by highlighting Kashmir cause at international fora as Modi led Indian government stripped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) on that day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said on Monday that 5th August would be observed "Exploitation Day" by highlighting Kashmir cause at international fora as Modi led Indian government stripped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) on that day.

Highlighting the dark Indian step of revocation of the special status of IIOJK on this day in 2019, he told APP that India tried to change the demography of Kashmir valley by imposing draconian laws, but its all nefarious and expansionist tactics had failed badly as Kashmir movement could not be suppressed by the force.

"India needs to understand the grave political situation of IIOJK as anger among all the Kashmiris is rising day by day and they will not accept any proposal less than the liberation of the held valley," he added.

He said India should withdraw all its illegal actions to seize the identity of Kashmiris and hold free and fair plebiscite as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Exploitation Day would be observed across the globe on August 5, whereas Pakistani and Kashmiri people would register their protest against the fascist act of Indian government through rallies and seminars, he added.

Lone urged the international community to take stern actions against the human rights violation, media gagging and internet blockade in the occupied valley by the Indian forces.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Internet Jammu August 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

CPO promises foolproof security in Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Secretary Health South Punjab for best healthcare ..

Secretary Health South Punjab for best healthcare facilities provision to kids

2 minutes ago
 Administration to handover 1188 rehabilitated drug ..

Administration to handover 1188 rehabilitated drug addicts to families

2 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews relief measures in DG Khan flood-hit ..

SMBR reviews relief measures in DG Khan flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 President rejects 30 representations; directs FBR ..

President rejects 30 representations; directs FBR to undo unjust taxation on lec ..

6 minutes ago
 BBISE announces result of SSC annual exams 2022

BBISE announces result of SSC annual exams 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.