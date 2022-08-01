Kashmiris to highlight Indian brutalities on 'Exploitation Day': Lone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said on Monday that 5th August would be observed "Exploitation Day" by highlighting Kashmir cause at international fora as Modi led Indian government stripped the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) on that day.

Highlighting the dark Indian step of revocation of the special status of IIOJK on this day in 2019, he told APP that India tried to change the demography of Kashmir valley by imposing draconian laws, but its all nefarious and expansionist tactics had failed badly as Kashmir movement could not be suppressed by the force.

"India needs to understand the grave political situation of IIOJK as anger among all the Kashmiris is rising day by day and they will not accept any proposal less than the liberation of the held valley," he added.

He said India should withdraw all its illegal actions to seize the identity of Kashmiris and hold free and fair plebiscite as per the wishes of Kashmiri people.

Exploitation Day would be observed across the globe on August 5, whereas Pakistani and Kashmiri people would register their protest against the fascist act of Indian government through rallies and seminars, he added.

Lone urged the international community to take stern actions against the human rights violation, media gagging and internet blockade in the occupied valley by the Indian forces.

