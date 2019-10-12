Kashmiris to hold anti-India demo in London on Oct 27

UrduPoint.com
Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:54 PM

Ritish Kashmiris living in Burton will be heading to London to take part in an anti-India demonstration on October 27, 2019 to be marked as black day by the Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :British Kashmiris living in Burton will be heading to London to take part in an anti-India demonstration on October 27, 2019 to be marked as black day by the Kashmiris.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India had landed its troops in Srinagar on October 27 in 1947 and illegally occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people and Partition Plan.

Since then Kashmiris on both sides of the world and across the world have been observing 27th October as black day.

Members of the Kashmir Forum and the mosques in Burton have arranged free coaches to take people to the planned major protest on October 27 (Sunday). The protest is aimed at raising awareness about the Kashmir dispute and highlighting the issues surrounding the occupied territory.

The protest will begin outside Downing Street and make its way through the streets of London, ending up outside the Indian High Commission.

Khadim Thathall, Chairman of the Kashmir Forum in Burton, said: "I encourage as many people as possible to attend and participate in this protest.""The protest will be a peaceful and there is no political agenda behind it. It's just a case of raising the voice for the people of occupied Kashmiri, which unfortunately no one can hear," he added.

He said that he was really happy with the support the people of Burton were showing in getting as much people as possible to attend the protest.

