Kashmiris To Hold Joint Protest At UN Headquarters On Sep 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:21 PM

The America-based Kashmiris are going to hold a joint protest demonstration on 27 September in front of United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Sep, 2025) The America-based Kashmiris are going to hold a joint protest demonstration on 27 September in front of United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York.

The JKLF chief spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar, issued a statement that extended its fullest of support and also made a fervent appeal to Kashmiri people living in USA to participate in the protest and make it a success.

He said that the Kashmiri Community has decided that the illegally incarcerated pro-freedom Kashmiri political leader and Chairman JKLF Muhammad Yasin Malik, in his absence, will symbolically lead the protest demonstration.

Furthermore, the protest demonstration is being held on the occasion when Indian PM Narender Modi is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the statement read.

According to the statement, the scheduled protest demonstration is aimed to impress upon the international community to help resolve the long pending issue of Jammu Kashmir in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the people of the entire disputed State of Jammu Kashmir.

The statement read that in the best interest of the national liberation movement, the JKLF (NA) while taking the Kashmiri diaspora into confidence in New York, is playing a lead role in organizing this historic joint protest demonstration.

He told media here on Monday that the JKLF appreciates the initiative and appeals to Kashmiris in the USA to make the event successful.

