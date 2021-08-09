UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe August 15 As Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:49 PM

Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

People of Jammu & Kashmir, living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe India's Independence Day on August 15, as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris right to self determination

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :People of Jammu & Kashmir, living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe India's Independence Day on August 15, as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris right to self determination.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is aimed at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation since last 74 years, organizers said.

"Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be all mark of the day", National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District sources told APP.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India , according to the organizers of the special black day programs.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC", according to the NEOC sources.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be held at the District Courts premises on August 15 at 9.00 a.m under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various public representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life.

Related Topics

India Protest World Line Of Control Jammu Independence Jhelum Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir August All

Recent Stories

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

9 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

20 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

4 minutes ago
 Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuatio ..

Bishkek Police Cordon Off Shopping Mall, Evacuation of People Underway

6 minutes ago
 Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billio ..

Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit grow ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.