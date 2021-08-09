Kashmiris to observe August 15 as Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

People of Jammu & Kashmir, living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe India's Independence Day on August 15, as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris right to self determination

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :People of Jammu & Kashmir, living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe India's Independence Day on August 15, as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris right to self determination.

The observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is aimed at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation since last 74 years, organizers said.

"Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be all mark of the day", National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur District sources told APP.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India , according to the organizers of the special black day programs.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC", according to the NEOC sources.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence day as black day will be held at the District Courts premises on August 15 at 9.00 a.m under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various public representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life.