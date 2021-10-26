UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Black Day On Oct 27

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27

Azad Jammu and Kashmir and IIOJK to observe black day on Wednesday (October 27) to mark strong protest against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of IIoJK for the last 74 years

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 Azad Jammu and Kashmir and IIOJK to observe black day on Wednesday (October 27) to mark strong protest against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of IIoJK for the last 74 years.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

New Delhi had forcibly landed her occupational military troops in occupied Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

The observance of the black day was also particularly aimed at to apprise the Indian nefarious actions of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of the population besides the continual reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses in the bleeding in IIoJK.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe the black day at District Courts premises.

District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties will hold rallies.

Speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 74 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.

