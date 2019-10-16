Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

Preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the Line of Control to observe black day on October 27 to reiterate severe protest and indignation against the Indian invasion on Jammu & Kashmir ,72 years ago this bleak day in 1947

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the Line of Control to observe black day on October 27 to reiterate severe protest and indignation against the Indian invasion on Jammu & Kashmir ,72 years ago this bleak day in 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed her armed troops against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu and Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 72 years ago absolutely against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people and in the open violation of partition plan of the sub-continent.

This year, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation, will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 73rd day of complete communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 in the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 72 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.