UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris To Observe Black Day On Oct. 27

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:16 PM

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct. 27

Preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the Line of Control to observe black day on October 27 to reiterate severe protest and indignation against the Indian invasion on Jammu & Kashmir ,72 years ago this bleak day in 1947

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Preparations have been kicked off by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living either side of the Line of Control to observe black day on October 27 to reiterate severe protest and indignation against the Indian invasion on Jammu & Kashmir ,72 years ago this bleak day in 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed her armed troops against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu and Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces. India had landed her armed military troops in Srinagar on this day 72 years ago absolutely against the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state.

It was on this day in 1947 that Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people and in the open violation of partition plan of the sub-continent.

This year, the black day against continual forced Indian occupation, will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 73rd day of complete communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to express complete dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 in the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 72 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.

Related Topics

India Protest World Civil Society Jammu Srinagar Mirpur August October All From

Recent Stories

Iranian Lawmaker Blames US, Israel, Saudi Arabia f ..

50 seconds ago

Abbas Expresses Gratitude to Saudi King for Suppor ..

52 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Sanctioning Erdogan, E ..

55 seconds ago

US Calls on Turkey to Declare Immediate Ceasefire ..

56 seconds ago

The 276th annual Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai co ..

58 seconds ago

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Fina ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.