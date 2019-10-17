Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Oct 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Preparations are being made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir living either side of the Line of Control (LoC) to observe Black Day on 27th of October to reiterate severe protest and indignation against the Indian invasion on Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947 against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the State.

The day is observed as Black Day by the people of Jammu Kashmir every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

This year, the Day will be observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Protest rallies and processions besides public congregations in all small and major towns at either side of the LoC will be the hallmark of the Day.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 in the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political parties.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the importance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 72 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.