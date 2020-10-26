Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against continual forced and unlawful occupation Kashmir

All is set by people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK and rest of the world to observe black day on October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 73 years since this bleak day in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) : All is set by people of Jammu & Kashmir dwelling both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK and rest of the world to observe black day on October 27 to mark strong protest and indignation against the continual forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 73 years since this bleak day in 1947.

Jammu & Kashmir people living either side of the LoC consider October 27 as the black day in the history of the disputed Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir when India had landed her armed troops against the aspirations and the wishes of the people of the state.

The day is observed as black day by Jammu Kashmir people every year to mark extreme resentment and indignation over the continued unlawful and forcible occupation of bulk of Jammu Kashmir state by the Indian tyrannical forces.

It was on this day in 1947 when Indian armed troops invaded Jammu & Kashmir and occupied it absolutely against the wishes of the Jammu & Kashmir people and in the sheer violations of partition plan of the sub-continent denying all international norms and commitments.

This year, the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation was being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last one year and three months against the complete communication and information blocked by the Indian occupational forces � since furious Kashmiris, defying all restrictions take to anti-India street agitation against August 5 last year' Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

As previous call for observing the black day across the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state and rest of the world has been given by caged Hurriyat leadership including elderly Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gillani and the AJK government to apprise the world of the Kashmiris ever-lasting hatred against India besides against the forced Indian occupation of their motherland for the last 73 years.

This year too, the observance of the black day was also particularly aimed at to apprise the Indian nefarious actions of abrogating special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state through scrapping article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution, ethnic cleansing of the population of the disputed muslim-majoirty Jammu Kashmir state besides the continual reign of state terrorism and human rights abuses in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Protest rallies and processions � besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state i-e Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian held Kashmir to expressed completed dissociation from India besides to apprise the world of the continued Indian brutalities unleashed against the innocent Jammu Kashmir fighting against the forcible Indian rule and to get the motherland freed from the Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people of all spheres of life to observe October 27 as black day at District Courts premises on October 27 at 10.00 a.m the under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

Vice Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district / ADC (G) Ch. Haq Nawaz told APP while unveiling the scheduled AJK-wide black day program here on Monday that the mass black day rally will be held at district court premises at 10.00 am with the display and carrying of black flags by the participants to express resentment against the forced Indian occupation of bulk part of the Jammu & Kashmir State � the IIOJK territory.

Besides the participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people in the bleeding vale of IIOJK by the Indian occupying forces for the last 73 years in general and since the bleak day of August 05 last year, the ADC (G) added.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the significance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state and most particularly the early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay, which was being denied by India since last 73 years through her despotic and unlawful rule over the disputed held state.