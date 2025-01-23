Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Indian Republic Day As 'Black Day'

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 11:41 PM

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest rallies, to be held under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations, will feature people from all walks of life, including lawyers, journalists, business leaders, laborers, students, and women.

A mammoth protest rally and procession are also scheduled to take place in Mirpur's Shaheed Chowk.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee MIRPUR-AJK District Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP here on Thursday while unveiling the day long anti-India protest programs in the liberated territory.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

37 seconds ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

39 seconds ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

15 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

21 minutes ago
 High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

30 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

23 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

43 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

23 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

23 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

4 minutes ago
 AJK Govt launches social protection welfare progra ..

AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..

28 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir