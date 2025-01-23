Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest rallies, to be held under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations, will feature people from all walks of life, including lawyers, journalists, business leaders, laborers, students, and women.

A mammoth protest rally and procession are also scheduled to take place in Mirpur's Shaheed Chowk.

Mirpur Deputy Commissioner and Chairman National Events Organizing Committee MIRPUR-AJK District Yasir Riaz Chaudhry told APP here on Thursday while unveiling the day long anti-India protest programs in the liberated territory.

