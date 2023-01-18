UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Indian Republic Day On Jan. 26 As Black Day:

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day on Jan. 26 as Black Day:

Jammu & Kashmir population living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe the Indian Republic Day as black day, falling on January 26, to draw the attention of the international community towards the continued unlawful and forced Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and continued depriving them of their internationally-recognized right to self-determination

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) : Jammu & Kashmir population living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world, would observe the Indian Republic Day as black day, falling on January 26, to draw the attention of the international community towards the continued unlawful and forced Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir and continued depriving them of their internationally-recognized right to self-determination.

Kashmiris observe the Indian Republic day as black day every year on January 26 to mark strong indignation and protest against the continued long Indian subjugation of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The furious Kashmiris are observing the Indian republic day as black day this year when the hardliner PM Modi-led Indian government, by violating all global norms and commitments on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, scrapped special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed territory of the Jammu Kashmir revoking article 370 and article 35-A of her (India) constitution.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, protest rallies and demonstrations against continued occupation of Jammu & Kashmir will be the hallmark of the black day in all ten districts of the liberated territory.

