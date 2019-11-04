Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on November 6 with due respect and honor

Adequate arrangements have been made to observe Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the world on November 6 with due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Nov 04 (APP):Adequate arrangements have been made to observe Jammu Martyrs Day at both sides of the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of the world on November 6 with due solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by the Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

At least seven lakh of Muslim residents of Jammu city and surroundings were mercilessly martyred during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic Dogra ruler's force and gangsters besides the armed Hindu fanatics in the first and second week of November 1947.

These martyrs included 2.50 Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas who were martyred by the Dogra forces and their armed gangsters November 6, 1947 while they were moving for migrating to the adjoining Sialkot city of the newly-born separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent - Pakistan.

This year, the Jammu Martyrs Day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached at its climax following the massive continual freedom struggle amidst the state-wide anti-India protests by the people of the curfew-clamped and locked-down bleeding Indian occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 91st day (Nov. 4) of complete information and communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces, since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 Indian action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her constitution.

Special events will be the hallmark of the day to commemorate the historic day of global significance in the history of Jammu and Kashmir's freedom struggle at both sides of the LoC and rest of the world, organizers said.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the great sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the Dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to Pakistan.

Like all previous years the martyrs day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end. Jammu and Kashmir people by observing the day will renew the resolve this year too to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion. Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan, dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to mark Jammu Martyrs Day will be held under the auspices of Jammu Welfare Society Mirpur at Kashmir Press Club auditorium on November 6 morning, Convener of the organization Khurram Jehangir Paha told this APP here Monday.

Participants will offer fateha for the departed souls of all the martyrs including the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives in the struggle for liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr, in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke through the success of Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Quran Khawani will be held at various places for Kashmiri martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.