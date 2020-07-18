Kashmiris to observe Kashmir 'Accession to Pakistan Day' on Sunday

All is set by Kashmiris living either side of the line of control and rest of the world to observe 73rd Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 - Sunday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : All is set by Kashmiris living either side of the line of control and rest of the world to observe 73rd Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day on July 19 - Sunday with renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the right to self determination and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan under the spirit of the historic resolution passed this day in 1947.

Elaborated programs have been chalked out by various social political and civil society organizations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir to observe Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir, occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in other parts of the world � where Kashmiris are inhibiting, to strengthen and promote the ideology of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan, the ultimate destination of Jammu Kashmir people, in all respect.

Major ceremony to commemorate Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all the three divisional and district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir Sunday morning � wherein the importance of implementation of this historic resolution will be highlighted by the speakers belonging to various walks of life.

July 19 is observed as Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day by the Kashmiris living both sides of the line of control and other parts of the world every year with the renewal of pledge to continue the ongoing indigenous struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian subjugation and to translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan into reality under the spirit of the historic resolution passed on July 19 in 1947.

The Day is observed by the Jammu & Kashmir people in renewal of the historical resolution of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan passed by the people of the state through their then main representative organization- All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference this day in 1947 in Srinagar demanding the then Dogra rulers to materialize the accession of the Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan honoring the decision and point of view of the majority population of the Muslim-dominated Jammu Kashmir state.

The people of Jammu Kashmir state launched the struggle under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the yoke of dogra rule and later from the unlawful and forcible hold of Indian imperialism. This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing with full vigor since over last 73 years.

However since over last 31 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian held Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long Indian occupation of their motherland.

Special ceremonies will be held in all small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu Kashmir � in line with the set SOPs in view of ongoing COVID-19 spread, to mark the dam highlighting the need of the early implementation of the ideology of accession of Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan after liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir state from the Indian clutches.