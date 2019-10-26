Kashmiris to observe October 27 as black day

Kashmiri people living across the both sides of Line of Control(LOC) and different other parts of the world would observe October 27 as a black day on Sunday against Indian occupation, as India had dropped its Armed forces at Srinagar Airport on the same day in 1947 to occupy the large part of the state

MUZAFFARABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 )

The protest rallies and demonstration would be held either sides of the LOC and Kashmiri diaspora living around the globe would organize the protest rallies at different capital cities of Europe and USA against Indian occupation on their soil.

The protesters would knot black bands on their fore heads and on forearm as a token of mourn against Indian occupation.