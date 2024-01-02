Kashmiris to observe Right to Self Determination Day on January 5

Reminding United Nations for early implementation of its January 05, 1949 resolutions for settlement of Kashmir issue without further delay, the Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control will observe the Right of Self Determination Day on Friday, January 5 with renewed pledge to continue their struggle till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions, official sources said on Tuesday

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Jan, 2024) Reminding United Nations for early implementation of its January 05, 1949 resolutions for settlement of Kashmir issue without further delay, the Jammu and Kashmir people living on both sides of the line of control will observe the Right of Self Determination Day on Friday, January 5 with renewed pledge to continue their struggle till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions, official sources said on Tuesday.

Besides special gatherings and processions, public rallies would be held in all nine district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). Special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last 76 years, the sources told.

Speakers in these meetings would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal. They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which was being denied by India since over last 76 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.

N resolutions, passed by the Security Council of the world body this day of January 05, 1949.

“It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions – and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)”, said National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) sources, the major organizer of the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 to observe the right of self determination day in Mirpur district.

In Mirpur a big Right of self determination day rally of the people of all walks of life will be held at District Court premises at 10.00 in the morning. The procession will be taken out which will later converged into the special ceremony at central Shaheed chowk in the city under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee.

Speakers representing all sections of life including political, social, private and public sector employees, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, business community and will highlight the importance of the day to remind UNO for early implementation of the its resolutions to pave the way for early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.