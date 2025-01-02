Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe Right To Self-determination Day On Jan 5, Reminding UN Of Its Responsibility

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Kashmiris around the world will observe Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian rule

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Kashmiris around the world will observe Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5, renewing their pledge to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian rule.

This annual observance aims to remind the international community and the United Nations of its responsibility to implement UN resolutions on Kashmir, which grant Kashmiris the right to self-determination, this was reported by the local correspondent of APP from Mirpur on Thursday.

The day marks the anniversary of the 1949 UN Security Council resolution that pledged to hold a plebiscite in Kashmir, allowing its people to decide their own fate.

However, over seven decades have passed, and India has continued to deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

This year's observance comes as Kashmiris continue to face human rights abuses and suppression under Indian rule. Speakers at rallies and gatherings will highlight the importance of early grant of self-determination to Kashmiris and reiterate their demand for a UN-supervised plebiscite.

In Mirpur, a large rally will be held at the District Court premises, followed by a procession and special ceremony at the central Shaheed Chowk. Similar events will be held in other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and around the world.

APP/ahr/378

