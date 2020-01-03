UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Observe Right To Self Determination Day On January 5

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:42 PM

The Jammu & Kashmir people living along both sides of the Line of Control in the state and rest of the world will observe the Right of Self determination Day on Sunday - January 5 with the renewal of pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The Jammu & Kashmir people living along both sides of the Line of Control in the state and rest of the world will observe the Right of Self determination Day on Sunday - January 5 with the renewal of pledge to continue their ongoing indigenous struggle with full vigor till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination through implementation of the U.N resolutions, it was officially said.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir the public rallies, besides special gatherings and processions, in all nine district headquarters of the liberated territory would be the hallmark of the day. Special meetings would highlight the importance of early grant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last 71 years, an AJK government spokesman told APP here Friday.

Speakers in these meetings would reiterate Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They would particularly highlight the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further delay and which was being denied by India since over last 71 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.

N resolutions, passed by the Security Council of the world body this day January 05, 1949.

"It would be once again declared by the Kashmiris before the world, through the special meetings at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world that the Kashmir problem should be resolved only in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and no solution of the lingering global dispute sans the aspirations of the Kashmiris would be acceptable to them (Jammu Kashmir people)", said sources of National Events Organising Committee (NEOC), the major organizer of the scheduled special meetings to be held on January 5 to observe the right of self determination day in Mirpur district.

In Mirpur a big Right of self determination day rally of the people of all walks of life will be held at District Court premises at 10.00 in the morning. The procession will be taken out which will later converged into the special ceremony at central Shaheed chowk in the city under the auspices of the District National Events Organizing Committee. Speakers representing all spheres of life including political, social, private and public sector employees, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, business community and will highlight the importance of the day to remind UNO for early implementation of the its resolutions to pave the way for early peaceful settlement of the much-delayed Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

