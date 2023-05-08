Kashmiris to observe strike on May 22 to mark protest against India-sponsored G-20 moot in occupied Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's people inhibiting both sides of the line of control (LoC) will observe a complete strike on May 22 to express their anguish over New Delhi's contentious move to hold a G-20 working group meeting in occupied Srinagar

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir's people inhibiting both sides of the line of control (LoC) will observe a complete strike on May 22 to express their anguish over New Delhi's contentious move to hold a G-20 working group meeting in occupied Srinagar.

The decision to this effect was taken during an extraordinary meeting held at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal on Sunday. Besides President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, the meeting was attended by leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

It was also decided that public rallies would be held at important world capitals including London, Washington, Brussels and Geneva to seek the international community's urgent attention to the fast-deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian-held territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that the decision to observe the strike on May 22 was taken jointly with a view to bringing the Kashmir issue into the global limelight.

Referring to his letter addressed to ambassadors of G-20 countries based in Islamabad the president said that in his communique he had apprised the member countries of the Indian government's nefarious designs behind holding the summit events in the territory which it had occupied illegally against the wishes and will of the Kashmiri people. He said that it was quite unfortunate that India was remorselessly trying to mislead the world about the situation in IoK.

The president said that in his letter he had placed the ground realities in Kashmir before the ambassadors of the G-20 countries and urged them to skip the group's upcoming event being hosted by New Delhi in the disputed region in utter disregard of the UNSC resolutions.

He said that it was imperative that the G-20 nations should not allow India to use its platform to achieve its nefarious designs.

Despite India's attempts to fake normalcy, the president said Kashmir continues to reel under relentless oppression. He said that the G-20 nations need to realize the fact that the Indian-occupied Kashmir is the most militarized zone on earth with the presence of over one million military and paramilitary forces.

He said that on the one hand, India used its military might while, on the other, it has been hectically engaged in changing the region's demography. He said that the Modi government's main motive behind changing the region's political landscape was to install a Hindu Chief Minister, so that it could lend legitimacy to the actions it had taken on and after 5th August 2019.

In order to change the ratio of the population, he said that Indian occupation authorities have issued fake domiciles to non-state subjects that have opened floodgates for non-Kashmiris to settle in the region.

Barrister further said that an aggressive campaign from the base camp was launched with a view to promoting the Kashmir cause both at the national and international levels. The president said that during his foreign visits, he had raised the issue of Kashmir vociferously at important world forums including the UN, OIC, the UK and the European parliament.

Pertinently, the meeting was attended by the APHC AJK chapter convener Mahmood Ahmed Sagar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Sheikh Abdul Majeed, Altaf Hussain Wani, Pervaiz Ahmed Advocate, Imtiaz Ahmed Wani, Mumtaz Ahmad Shah and others.

Whereas PML-N President Ali Hussain, Tahir Imran and others were present at the meeting.