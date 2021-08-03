Kashmiris to observe Youm e Istehsaal on August 5

Jammu & Kashmir people the world over including AJK population will observe the second anniversary of the black day of August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5 to register extreme protest against the Indian sinister act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) Jammu & Kashmir people the world over including AJK population will observe the second anniversary of the black day of August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5 to register extreme protest against the Indian sinister act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A high level meeting held in the State's metropolis Tuesday, gave final touches to the arrangements for observance of "Youm-e-Estehsaal" day on August 5 across the State.

Speakers said on the occasion that people living on the both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and across the world will observe the "Youm-e-Estehsaal" on August 5 to invite the attention of the civilized nations towards continued human rights violations and illegal occupation of India over the held territory.

The chairman of Senate, Federal Ministers, women parliamentarians and provincial parliamentary delegations would visit Muzaffarabad from 5th of next month and will visit various refugee camps aimed at expressing complete solidarity with them.

He said that he has already invited all the political heads of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to participate in the protest procession to collectively condemn the Indian repressions and illegal unilateral action revoking article 370 and 35A.

Speakers said India under a systematic conspiracy is bent upon to change the demography of the state and has now started settling non state subjects in occupied territory.

They said Kashmiri on this day will draw the attention of the world community towards continued flagrant human rights violations and Indian persistent denial to grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination. India with the use of military force will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle for the achievement of their inalienable right to self determination, he added.