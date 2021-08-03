UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Observe Youm E Istehsaal On August 5

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:14 PM

Kashmiris to observe Youm e Istehsaal on August 5

Jammu & Kashmir people the world over including AJK population will observe the second anniversary of the black day of August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5 to register extreme protest against the Indian sinister act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) Jammu & Kashmir people the world over including AJK population will observe the second anniversary of the black day of August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsaal" on August 5 to register extreme protest against the Indian sinister act of revocation of special status of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

A high level meeting held in the State's metropolis Tuesday, gave final touches to the arrangements for observance of "Youm-e-Estehsaal" day on August 5 across the State.

Speakers said on the occasion that people living on the both sides of the line of control, Pakistan and across the world will observe the "Youm-e-Estehsaal" on August 5 to invite the attention of the civilized nations towards continued human rights violations and illegal occupation of India over the held territory.

The chairman of Senate, Federal Ministers, women parliamentarians and provincial parliamentary delegations would visit Muzaffarabad from 5th of next month and will visit various refugee camps aimed at expressing complete solidarity with them.

He said that he has already invited all the political heads of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir to participate in the protest procession to collectively condemn the Indian repressions and illegal unilateral action revoking article 370 and 35A.

Speakers said India under a systematic conspiracy is bent upon to change the demography of the state and has now started settling non state subjects in occupied territory.

They said Kashmiri on this day will draw the attention of the world community towards continued flagrant human rights violations and Indian persistent denial to grant the Kashmiris their fundamental right to self determination. India with the use of military force will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of Kashmiri people and they will continue their struggle for the achievement of their inalienable right to self determination, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Protest World Line Of Control Visit Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry resolves 1276 case ..

Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutchehry resolves 1276 cases in Multan

1 second ago
 Syed Fakhar Imam welcome Korean investment of US$ ..

Syed Fakhar Imam welcome Korean investment of US$ 700,000 under KOPIA

59 seconds ago
 IPEMC to review SOPs implementation in educational ..

IPEMC to review SOPs implementation in educational institutions

1 minute ago
 Russia restricts Navalny ally movement for 18 mont ..

Russia restricts Navalny ally movement for 18 months

1 minute ago
 Russian ISS Cosmonauts Set to Have 2 Spacewalks in ..

Russian ISS Cosmonauts Set to Have 2 Spacewalks in Sept to Work on Nauka Module- ..

5 minutes ago
 JKNF calls for shutdown, civil curfew on 5th Augus ..

JKNF calls for shutdown, civil curfew on 5th August in IIOJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.