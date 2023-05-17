Kashmiris to protest demos on May 22 against Indias' forced move of hosting G-20 summit in Occupied Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that Kashmiris on both sides of the ceasefire line would hold protest demonstrations on May 22 to register their anguish over India's controversial move to host a G-20 working group meeting at Srinagar in internationally recognized disputed Indian occupied Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister has also asked the Kashmiris living in other parts of the world to hold strong protests against India on May 22.

In his special statement issued on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said, " Occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India but a disputed territory recognized by the United Nations". He said that the region has been reeling under India's brutal repression for the past several decades. "India that has forcibly occupied the territory has no right whatsoever to host an international conference in the region", he said.

Terming Kashmir as one of the oldest disputes pending on the UN agenda, the PM said that, as per the international covenants, the future of Kashmir could only be decided by Kashmir through a free and fair referendum held under the supervision of the United Nations.

He regrettably noted that India has deployed more than 900,000 forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Indian forces deployed in the region are not only involved in serious human rights violations but also in heinous war crimes", the PM said.

He said that the entire pro freedom political leadership, human rights activists, and journalists have been thrown behind bars. He said that Occupied Kashmir has been turned into an open-air prison. He said that the ground reality in Kashmir belies the Indian claims of normalcy.

"If the situation in Occupied Kashmir is normal then what is the reason behind the deployment of troops on such a large scale", the PM questioned. The Prime Minister appealed to the G20 members to boycott the Srinagar meeting.

Terming the promotion of Kashmir-cause as his government's top priority, the PM said, " The Government of Azad Kashmir will use all its capabilities and resources for the liberation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir".