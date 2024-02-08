- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow
Kashmiris To Remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru On His 11th Martyrdom Anniversary Tomorrow
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The 11th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru will be observed at both sides of the line of control across Jammu and Kashmir state (AJK and IIOJK) on Friday with due solemnity and reverence
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The 11th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru will be observed at both sides of the line of control across Jammu and Kashmir state (AJK and IIOJK) on Friday with due solemnity and reverence.
The valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader Dr. Afzal Guru was put to the gallows this day ten years ago in 2013 in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in a fake charge of the attack on the Indian Parliament, merely for his “offence’’ of raising his voice for the grant of Kashmiris legitimate right of self-determination through the liberation of the homeland from long Indian illegal occupation.
Special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle will be held in all AJK district headquarters, including the state’s metropolis, as well as in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, under the auspices of various Kashmiri social, political, and religious organizations, despite heavy restrictions by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.
Special congregations will pay rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri, a freedom fighter. Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC term the sad demise of Afzal Guru as a judicial killing and the worst violation of human rights by the fascist India and her occupational forces in internationally acknowledged Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
ECP chief commends successful election
Enthusiastic turn out testament to strengthening democracy in Pakistan, says Sol ..
‘Baba-e-Gojri’ Rana Fazal Hussain laid to rest in Mirpur (AJK)
Ethiopia names intelligence chief as new deputy PM
Umar Khan, alongside Wasim Akram & Sanjay Dutt, Launches Innovation Factory’s ..
CM discuss election arrangements with Provincial Election Commissioner
CM lays virtual foundation stone of 40 police stations
Biden to host Jordan king next week to discuss Gaza
Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN
All parties should accept election results: Hamza Shehbaz
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi unveils upgraded facilities at PIC
Film actress Nighat Butt remembered
More Stories From Kashmir
-
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir21 hours ago
-
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock24 hours ago
-
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses development of technical education2 days ago
-
Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK5 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends6 days ago
-
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council6 days ago
-
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute6 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 56 days ago
-
Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in befitting manner6 days ago
-
Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent6 days ago
-
KIIR calls on UN to halt illegal campaign launched by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir6 days ago
-
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest8 days ago