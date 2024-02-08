Open Menu

Kashmiris To Remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru On His 11th Martyrdom Anniversary Tomorrow

The 11th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru will be observed at both sides of the line of control across Jammu and Kashmir state (AJK and IIOJK) on Friday with due solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The 11th martyrdom anniversary of illustrious young Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Afzal Guru will be observed at both sides of the line of control across Jammu and Kashmir state (AJK and IIOJK) on Friday with due solemnity and reverence.

The valiant Kashmir freedom struggle leader Dr. Afzal Guru was put to the gallows this day ten years ago in 2013 in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail in a fake charge of the attack on the Indian Parliament, merely for his “offence’’ of raising his voice for the grant of Kashmiris legitimate right of self-determination through the liberation of the homeland from long Indian illegal occupation.

Special ceremonies to pay rich tributes to the eminent hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle will be held in all AJK district headquarters, including the state’s metropolis, as well as in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state, under the auspices of various Kashmiri social, political, and religious organizations, despite heavy restrictions by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK, says a report reaching here Thursday from across the line of control.

Special congregations will pay rich tributes to Shaheed Kashmiri, a freedom fighter. Kashmiris on both sides of the LoC term the sad demise of Afzal Guru as a judicial killing and the worst violation of human rights by the fascist India and her occupational forces in internationally acknowledged Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State.

