Kashmiris to wrench back homes from Indian unlawful occupation: Sardar Attique

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were fully determined to wrench back their homes from Indian illegal occupation; Kashmiris honor and prosperity would be retrieved by ousting India from Indian Illegal Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Oct, 2023) Former Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan Monday said that Kashmiris were fully determined to wrench back their homes from Indian illegal occupation; Kashmiris honor and prosperity would be retrieved by ousting India from Indian Illegal Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Attique, also head of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, expressed the views in his 76th AJK govt founding anniversary message here.

The anniversary is being celebrated on Tuesday, across AJK and worldwide by 20 million Kashmiris.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government founded on October 24, 1947 after immense human sacrifices is launching region to free rest of the Jammu and Kashmir state under military occupation of India.

He pleaded today over one million Indian regular armed forces and half a million informal Indian occupation forces were torturing Kashmiris in homes , a collective crime that should not be overlooked by the civilized world.

Attique reminded that the Muslim Conference had chartered a political course to accede Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan back in 1932 and it unwaveringly sticks to this manifesto.

"We work to achieve this goal in days of deprivations and times of fulfillment; our people are charged with the determination to continue their mission," he asserted.

India, he said, has abrogated special Kashmir article 370 and 35A to deepen subjugation of Kashmiris to its oppressive yoke and has put pro-rights Kashmiri leaders and workers in prisons as part of its terror occupation.

He paid tributes to the valour of Kashmiri workers who were failing Indian machination planting RSS extremists from India into Kashmir.

He condemned extortion of Kashmiri lands by Indian forces to allow them to extremists from India.

The former president urged UNO to implement its Kashmir resolutions pending since 1948.

APP/ahr